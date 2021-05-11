Sioux Falls man throws rocks, breaks windows throughout downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested for breaking multiple windows around downtown Sioux Falls.

According to police, 27-year-old Elijah Johnson, a transient from Sioux Falls, was arrested after he threw rocks at windows at the Bishop Dudley House and the Banquet.

Police say he threw rocks and cracked the windshield of a bus that was stopped at 10th Street and Franklin Avenue. Windows at a building near the Arc of Dreams were damaged, as well as windows at the First Lutheran Church. He also damaged windows of a car parked nearby.

Authorities say Johnson threw rocks at car windows that were parked near the Washington Pavilion.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the man to police, and they found him near 6th Street and Franklin Ave. Police say he attempted to run, but they caught up with him near Heritage Park.

Johnson was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor counts intentional damage to property. He was also charged with failure to vacate.