Sioux Falls man shares story of vehicle being stolen, encourages others to lock their car doors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are reminding you to lock your car doors. Over the weekend, thieves got away with 15 cars. In several cases, the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Sioux Falls resident Mike Fujan stopped at a gas station early Sunday morning before going ice fishing.

“It was about 4:45 and filled the truck with gas, filled the four-wheeler with gas, made sure everything was secure and walked in to get a quick cup of coffee,” Fujan said. “Just walked over to the coffee pot and she goes, ‘Do you know that lady that just got into your truck?’ and I said, ‘What?’ I thought she was teasing, and so I looked and there was a lady in the truck and the truck takes off and I bail out the door to see if I can catch them but she was gone.”

He called the police, and eventually they tracked down his truck, four-wheeler and a few other belongings.

“I can’t describe the feeling when you see your vehicle taking off with somebody else in it and it’s like, ‘What do I do?'” Fujan said.

“Make sure you’re not leaving those keys in the car. If you are warming it up, make sure you are watching it or close by because it doesn’t take much for somebody to hop in a car and drive away,” Sioux Falls Police Department public information officer Sam Clemens said.

Fujan credits the work from law enforcement and encourages others not to make the same mistake he did.

“Lock your vehicles,” Fujan said. “It was probably 15 seconds from when I left the truck to when they took my truck; it just happens that quick and you just can’t imagine so a big shoutout to the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department.”

Fujan says his vehicle wasn’t running, but he had left the key in his truck. Clemens says a majority of the stolen vehicles are recovered in Sioux Falls.