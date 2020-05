SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday.

Authorities say Christophers Adams stabbed Ronnie Baker to death on March 10, 2019. Adams and Baker had been drinking at Adams’ house when a fight broke out. Adams stabbed Baker twice in the chest and fled the scene.

Authorities arrested Adams a couple of blocks from where the stabbing occurred.

At trial, the jury acquitted Adams of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter in the first degree.