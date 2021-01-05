Sioux Falls man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for fentanyl overdose death

A Sioux Falls man is going to federal prison for distributing heroin laced with fentanyl resulting in the death of a young man.

24-year-old Aaron Wodzinski pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court today and received the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years for the death of 21-year-old Cole Thompson on April 24th, 2018.

KELOLAND News spoke with Thompson’s mother, Connie McDougall, in March.

McDougall is helping raise her toddler granddaughter, who was born after her son’s death.

McDougall spoke in court today at Wodzinski’s sentencing, saying both he and her son struggled with addiction and she hopes Wodzinski can turn his life around.

“Cole suffered with addictions. So did Aaron. The biggest thing I’m hoping is that he can turn his life around and do something to educate others about what addiction does to your life; just to be there to help other people. I will always have to live without Cole. But I feel for his family. I feel for his newborn baby. And I am working on forgiveness and letting go of the anger that I have been struggling with for so long. I just want the outcome of all this for people to realize how bad addiction is and how much Sioux Falls has to deal with as far as the heroin and fentanyl and how many lives have been lost due to drugs; because it’s not just my family that has lost somebody dear; it’s multiple families.” Connie McDougall said. Connie McDougall, mother of fentanyl poisoning victim, Cole Thompson

Wodzinski has a criminal drug history with state convictions going back to 2016. He will be able to go through a substance abuse treatment program in federal prison.