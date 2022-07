SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is headed to prison for sex trafficking a teenage girl.

In federal court Wednesday, a judge sentenced Robert Stefani to more than 10 years in prison.

A second charge was dropped as part of a plea deal in March.

He also pleaded guilty to a state rape charge earlier this year; his sentence, in that case, was suspended due to the federal case.