SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 176 months in federal prison on drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced the sentencing of Det Khaoon, who in July 2021 was indicted on charges of conspiring to intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Khaoon was involved in the trafficking of 43 pounds of methamphetamine and 80 grams of fentanyl.

In addition to the roughly 14-and-a-half-years he is sentenced to spend in prison, Khaoon also faces five years of supervised release, and is ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.