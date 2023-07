SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man will spend a decade behind bars after being convicted of sex crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sky Roubideaux was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

In March 2022, officials say Roubideaux used his phone to try to coerce an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old boy into sex.