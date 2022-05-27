SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is headed to prison for rape involving a child in Minnehaha County.

Brian Keith Kimball was sentenced to 40-years, with 10 years suspended. He will also get credit for time served.

In March, Kimball pled guilty to one count of 1st-degree rape. As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped.

Court documents say the child was under 13-years old at the time.

According online court records, Kimball also faces charges in Lincoln County.

Friday, he pled guilty to attempted 1st-degree rape. In that case, the victim was also under 13-years old.

Kimball is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on June 28th.