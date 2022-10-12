SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them.

Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock 9mm pistols for him, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell’s office.

Federal law prohibits a firearms licensee from selling a handgun to a person younger than age 21.

Guenther pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol sentenced Guenther on September 28 on two counts of making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Guenther also was ordered to pay $200 to the federal crime victims fund.

Each firearm had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce before Guenther possessed them, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.