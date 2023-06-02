SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man found guilty of first-degree rape has been sentenced.

60-year-old Donald Anderson, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced this week in Roberts County to 30 years in prison. Anderson pled guilty to first-degree rape of a girl who was between five and eight years old at the time.

“The result of this case was strengthened by the work of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We want to recognize this young girl’s bravery in coming forward in very difficult circumstances.”

South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Roberts County State’s Attorney prosecuted the case.