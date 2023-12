SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is headed to federal prison for carjacking.

Jose Uribe

It’s a case we’ve been following since May of last year.

That’s when 26-year-old Jose Uribe was getting a ride from someone, he pulled out of shotgun and stole their car.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.