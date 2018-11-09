Sioux Falls Man Sentenced For 26 Pounds Of Marijuana In Vehicle
LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man arrested last summer for driving through Charles Mix County with 26 pounds of marijuana has been sentenced to three years in the State Penitentiary.
Thirty-five-year-old Arthur Little was stopped July 29 by a Highway Patrol officer for not having a front license plate prominently displayed. Authorities found a bag containing the marijuana and also cocaine.
Little pleaded guilty in September to a drug charge, and other charges were dismissed.
A passenger in the car also faces drug charges. Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Fuller, of Sioux Falls, is scheduled for trial Dec. 3.
