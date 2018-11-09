Sioux Falls Man Sentenced For 26 Pounds Of Marijuana In Vehicle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man arrested last summer for driving through Charles Mix County with 26 pounds of marijuana has been sentenced to three years in the State Penitentiary.



Thirty-five-year-old Arthur Little was stopped July 29 by a Highway Patrol officer for not having a front license plate prominently displayed. Authorities found a bag containing the marijuana and also cocaine.



Little pleaded guilty in September to a drug charge, and other charges were dismissed.



A passenger in the car also faces drug charges. Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Fuller, of Sioux Falls, is scheduled for trial Dec. 3.

