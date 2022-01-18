Sioux Falls man scammed out of $7,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old Sioux Falls man is out more than $7,000 in Bitcoin after falling victim to a scam.

On Friday the man got a call from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The caller said the man was in legal trouble, needed to pay money and told him to go to several different bitcoin machines.

The man followed the instructions… but then realized it was a scam and called police.

“By in large probably I would say if anybody is requesting Bitcoin or any other cyber currency it’s going to be a scam. That’s going to be another red flag to look for,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say if you are concerned a call is legitimate, get the callers information, then hang up and call the agency or company directly before giving out any money.