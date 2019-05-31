Local News

Sioux Falls man's basement a Minnesota Twins home run

Posted: May 31, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- After a few rough years, the Minnesota Twins are winning once again.

Right now, they have the best record in the American League. Sioux Falls super fan Jeff Kayl couldn't be happier. 

Everywhere you turn in Jeff Kayl's office and basement is a Twins memory. The middle school teacher and super fan has dug out quite the corner of Twins heaven for himself. 

"Oh yeah. I watch every night," Kayl said.

Autographed items from hall of famers like Harmon Killebrew and Kayl's favorite player Kirby Puckett line the walls along with special family photos. The pieces of history collected with the help of his dad and his wife Cathy mean a lot. 

"I love it. Every time I come in I still always look at different things in here," Kayl said. 

Back in 1991, Kayl was in the Army in Georgia. He actually flew out of Georgia to game seven of the World Series and he made it back in time without anyone even knowing. 

You can see the game program and ticket right here. 

After taking this all in, you might be wondering who's the amazing wife that lets it fly. She must be quite the catch.

Matt Holsen: Do you think you get a special award for letting him have all this?
Cathy Kayl: Oh yeah. Absolutely. Every time anybody comes, they're like, "I don't know if I'd let them take over. I don't know if my husband could do all that." I think it's pretty cool. 

Cathy admits it's a lot of stuff to shift things around for but she gets a hit out of Jeff's passion for his perfect game. 

"He's done good about scaling back on some things. We don't have to save every single scorecard and every single ticket stub. Or if he's saving them, I don't know where they are so that's ok," Cathy said. 

Jeff promises he's not stacking new items somewhere like the Twins are currently stacking up the wins. 

"It's been a rough decade, basically. It's good to see them finally win," Kayl said. 

While he's been in the stands for game seven of the world series in '87 and '91, he's not ready to crown this year's club. 

"Being a Minnesota fan, I never get too overconfident," Kayl said. 

Instead, he's enjoying the success while it lasts. 

Jeff's dad currently lives in Fort Myers, Florida. His father was just at the Twins game Thursday night but it wasn't a good one. The Twins lost to the Rays 14-3. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


