Sioux Falls man remembers legend and one-time home-run king Hank Aaron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baseball great and one-time homerun king Hank Aaron has died.

The Atlanta Braves say the Hall of Famer died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 86.

A Sioux Falls man is a big fan of Hank Aaron and has some signed memorabilia from the legend known in the baseball world as ‘Hammerin Hank.’

Hank Aaron’s biggest moment came during his 21st season in the big leagues.

“Aaron waiting, the outfield deep and straightaway… fastball, there’s a high drive into deep left-center field! Buckner goes back, to the fence… it is gone!”

Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s longstanding mark of 714 homers, a record many considered unbreakable.

While Aaron hit home runs, John Mogen hits the keys. Mogen, a talented pianist, is a big Atlanta Braves fan.

“Hank Aaron has always been one of my very favorite players,” Mogen said.

Mogen grew up watching Aaron and the Braves, even when they played in Milwaukee.

Mogen had Aaron sign this pennant when he visited Sioux Falls in the early 90’s.

“I had it hanging above my bed from growing up in Waubay and left it there until my folks moved out there and brought it down here and he was glad to see it, he said ‘Milwaukee Braves,’ Mogen said.

Mogen also has a signed picture of Aaron to go along with his other Braves memorabilia.

Mogen says it’s a sad day for baseball, but he says Aaron’s legend will live on forever.

“In my mind he’s still the homerun king and I think a lot of people feel that way too,” Mogen said.

Aaron finished his career with 755 homers. He said he hoped his accomplishments might inspire others to chase their dreams.