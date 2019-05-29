Local News

Sioux Falls man remembers Bart Starr as great person off the field

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 06:30 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 06:30 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Legendary Green Bay Packer Bart Starr died this weekend. Starr is a hall of fame quarterback on the field but to his fans, he was just as impressive off it. A Sioux Falls teacher is sharing a touching story about how Starr's light shined on his family. 

You may know Jim Trett from his days as the Washington High School basketball coach, but he's also one of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans around. His basement is filled with green and gold regalia. 

"First time I ever saw the Packers in green and gold was in Super Bowl I. We went to one of my friend's houses. His dad was a mortician. Had a lot of money and they had a color TV," Trett said. 

Trett's favorite player of all time is Starr. Back in 1980, when Starr was Green Bay's head coach, he found out Trett's mother, Myrt, was recovering from arthritis surgery and couldn't sit out in the cold when the Packers were playing at rival Minnesota. 

"They didn't know us from Adam. They didn't know who we were at all. Bart said, "Why don't you invite those two people to come and sit with my wife and Zeke Bratkowski's wife up in the heated booth in the old Met," Trett said. 

The gesture meant a lot to Trett's mom who got to meet Starr in the locker room after the game. 

"She loved Bart Starr. All the time. When we'd play games in the car sometimes, figure out a celebrity. Hers was always Bart Starr," Trett said. 

That next season, Jim stumbled into the Packers locker room again in Minnesota and caught up with Starr.

"He shook my hand and I said hi, I'm Jim Trett. Without me saying another word, he said how is Myrt and Dick doing? He remembered them from the year before and he had only ever met them one time. That was a great moment without question," Trett said. 

A moment Trett holds dear. While he's sad to see Starr's light fade with his death, he thinks the hall of famer set a great example of humility everyone should follow. 

"I think a lot more people could. He was a star but he was very humble and he never wanted to be known that way," Trett said. 

He'll go down in history as both, a football star and a great person. 

Starr's funeral is being planned in Alabama. Organizers are also putting together a public gathering in Green Bay to celebrate Starr's life. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates