Sioux Falls Man Pleads Not Guilty In Kidnapping Case

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 08:43 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 08:43 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and assault after he allegedly kept a woman captive in his apartment for several days.
    
Fifty-nine-year-old Kermit Lewis is accused of second-degree kidnapping and four counts of assault. State's Attorney Audie Murphy says Lewis abused the woman, including beating her with a brush.
    
The victim also told police she had been sexually assaulted. Officers are still investigating and no sexual assault charge has been filed yet.
    
The woman told police she met Lewis at a bar on June 29, but said he wouldn't let her leave his residence until Thursday morning.
 

