Sioux Falls man passes citizenship test, gets surprise from his students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After years of hard work, a Sioux Falls man is celebrating becoming an official American citizen but he’s not celebrating alone.

Idris and one of his classes.

Mose Idris works part-time as an Education Assistant at Whittier Middle School. He mostly works with English Language Learners.

“I just love the kids and I’m grateful to be in their presence and to be helping them in any way that I can,” Idris said.

His passion for the job stems from his time as a refugee when he was only five-years-old. He came to America in 2010 when he was fifteen.

Idris and his family.

“There was always uncertainty of where my life would end up, and when I came to Sioux Falls, there’s been some challenges, but Sioux Falls has been an accepting place, and I’m glad to call it a home,” Idris said.

He’s feeling more at home these days because, after a long process, on March 25 he passed his citizenship test.

“The test… was not that hard because this class helped me understand American history more,” Idris said.

“So, I got with one of the other teachers and said, ‘we should plan something special,'” Knowler said.

Upon hearing the news, his co-worker Tessa Knowler wanted to do something special to celebrate.

“He told us he was going to take the test and that he was going to be gone – the kids are always so sad when he’s gone; we’re all sad when he’s gone because he’s our little angel here: he helps so much,” Knowler said.

The following day after school, Idris was greeted with hugs and cheers from over 200 hundred of his students.

Idris celebrating with his students.

“There was all the kids, and I was so surprised, and it was just something that you don’t see every day so it was very special for me,” Idris said.

“He is awesome and that we all appreciate him here. He helps out a lot and is a big inspiration to our kids so they can see that, ‘you can do it,'” Knowler said.

Knowler says the kids learned a lot from Idris but he says that he learns just as much, if not more, from them.

“Especially as an immigrant coming to the United States, starting a new life again, that was a long process for me; it was really special for me. To see the welcoming and support, that was really… something else,” Idris said.

Idris is currently working to earn his Bachelor’s degree at the University of Sioux Falls. He also works with the youth at the Boys & Girls Club.