Sioux Falls man out $12,000 from phone scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a phone scam, the Sioux Falls Police Department said Friday.

According to SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens, a 72-year-old father mailed $12,000 cash to caller who was claiming to be with the Minneapolis Police Department. The scam call said the victim’s daughter was arrested and needed money to bail her out. Scammers pretended to be the victim’s daughter on the phone and told the victim to mail the money to Washington D.C. The man sent money on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday morning, the father got another call asking for an additional $8,000. The victim got the money but before sending it, he called his daughter who told him she was fine and not in jail.

Police have some information to follow up on.

Clemens said phone scammers are good at what they do. He said people should always try and contact family or police before sending money.