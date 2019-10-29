Sioux Falls man on parole arrested for kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex-offender has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping at the Great Life Fitness Center Sunday night.

According to Sioux Falls police, Jared Hallstrorm, 30, of Sioux Falls, walked into the fitness center and asked two people for a ride. When they declined, he pointed a gun and an 18-year-old drove him around. They picked up another man at a hotel before stopping at another hotel in the southwest part of the city.

Police found Hallstrom at the hotel Monday morning and arrested him without incident. He’s facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and drugs.

The victim was not harmed.

According to the Department of Corrections, Hallstrom is on active parole with two suspended sentences for pornography and drugs.