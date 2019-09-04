Sioux Falls man in Georgia keeping eye on Hurricane Dorian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who’s lived in Georgia for the past two years says locals are very worried about Hurricane Dorian.

Robert Brown is stationed with the Army at Fort Stewart near Hinesville. Parts of a nearby county are under mandatory evacuation orders. He’s currently on standby for evacuation. Brown plans on staying inside until the hurricane passes.

“All the stores are closed at noon today in Hinesville,” Brown said.

City facilities are closed today as well and all public safety personnel will be focusing on hurricane response.