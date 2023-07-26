KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the fatality in a crash 18 miles west of Kadoka.

Samuel Vining, 31, of Sioux Falls, received fatal injuries from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 22 at 9:39 p.m.

Vining was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra in the wrong direction, west in the eastbound lane of I-90. The Hyundai crashed head-on with a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country driving east in the eastbound lane of I-90, near mile marker 134. Vining was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chrysler, Isaac Thompson, age 24 of Stevens Point, WI, received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Philip Hospital.

The passenger in the Chrysler, Mahra Wick, age 22, of Gile, WI received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Thompson and Wick were both wearing seatbelts.

The crash caused I-90 to be closed for about two hours and traffic was rerouted.

The SDHP is investigating the crash.