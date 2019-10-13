Sioux Falls man identified in Fort Dodge homicide; suspect at large

FORT DODGE, IOWA (KELO) — Authorities in Iowa have identified a Sioux Falls man as the victim of a deadly drug-related shooting Friday night.

Police say 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub was shot several times at a home on the west side of Fort Dodge, Iowa.

According to a Facebook post by Fort Dodge Police, Yaqoub met two other people as part of a drug deal.

** MEDIA RELEASE ** UPDATECase: FD19‐3010 – Homicide Investigation, 1400 Block of A Street West ‐… Posted by Fort Dodge Police Department -Official- on Saturday, October 12, 2019

Police arrested a 16-year-old for for aiding and abetting robbery in connection to the case on Saturday.

Police are still looking for the shooting suspect 19-year-old Damion Chavez of Fort Dodge. He is charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Chavez stands about 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds. Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Chavez’s whereabouts.

Police say Chavez should be considered armed and dangerous.