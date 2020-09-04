Sioux Falls man identified in fatal crash south of Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash south of Beresford early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a vehicle was heading north on I-29 when it left the road and rolled. The driver, John Diremiggio, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed for two hours for the crash investigation, officials say. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.