Sioux Falls man identified in fatal crash south of Beresford

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash south of Beresford early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a vehicle was heading north on I-29 when it left the road and rolled. The driver, John Diremiggio, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed for two hours for the crash investigation, officials say. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests