Sioux Falls man identified from boating death on Lake Oahe

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified in the boating death on Lake Oahe north of Pierre on Saturday.

Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson said the body of Loyal Bossert was found. First responders found Bossert’s wallet in his pickup at the West Shore boat ramp.

Authorities say Bossert accidentally fell out of the boat and was fatally injured by the boat’s propeller.

Alcohol was not a factor and his death has been ruled accidental.

A Pierre Dive Team diver recovered Bossert’s body.

