HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Iowa are investigating a fatal crash involving a Sioux Falls man on Monday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi and a car were traveling west on Highway 20 outside of Webster City when the car collided with the back of the semi’s trailer. The car became lodged underneath of the trailer.

The driver of the car, 61-year-old Rodney Earl Hutt, died as a result of the crash. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.