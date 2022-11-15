SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning.

“Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.

While 45-year-old Michael Bulick typically hides his smile, he’s soon going to be showing it off.

The firefighter and Air Force veteran will receive a smile transformation thanks to Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

“They said they’d be making the announcement today, but I was told I was a semi-finalist and they hadn’t made their decision yet, so then I came here and I sit down, and the more and more time goes by and I don’t see anyone else come in and that’s when the nerves start,” Second Chance Program recipient, Michael Bulick said.

This is the 5th year of the Second Chance program. Michael was selected out of 360 applicants.

“He didn’t simply just talk about the dental aspect of things, he talked about everything that got him to this point in his life, and it was very moving, I’m not going to lie to you, there was some wet eyes while reading it, and then meeting Mike and seeing what a great guy he was, kind of tied it all together,” George said.

The $50,000 mouth makeover means Bulick will have the chance to smile again in pictures. And he has these words for the doctors and staff and the practice.

“I don’t know what I, what was wrote, what was said, an action that I took to make them choose me,” Bulick said. “But ‘thank you for choosing me and giving me this opportunity to start over.'”

His first step in getting his new smile will be to get a complete exam at Willow Creek Dental, which will make recommendations to Siouxland Oral. Doctor George says the process from start to finish should take at least nine months.