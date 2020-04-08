Sioux Falls man handing out packets filled with candy and chalk

One Sioux Falls man and his family are hoping you are taking social distancing seriously.

Over the weekend Eli Blalock put together packets filled with candy and chalk and distributed them around Sioux Falls. It’s part of an initiative they started called SD for SD Project, which stands for social distancing for South Dakota.

“We want to spread love at the same time, not COVID, so we decided to make up little packets and maybe it would catch on, send a message, at the same time maybe bringing a smile to a parent that’s been locked in with their child, they can go out,” Blalock said.

Blalock says they’ve put together about 70 packets so far.