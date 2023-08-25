SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted production of child pornography.

From 2019 to 2021, Tyson Thill downloaded an application to use a camera from a remote location on his cell phone. He used the app to control a second phone camera that he hid in a bedroom to take photographs of a minor getting dressed.

The 45 year old was sentenced on Monday, August 21 and must register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Many other agencies participated in the investigation.