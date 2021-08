SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man accused of murder in a June 2019 shooting in Sioux Falls has been found guilty. A jury trial was held this week for Ramon Smith.

Yesterday a jury found Smith guilty of Second Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter and six counts of Aggravated Assault.

In June 2019, Smith shot three people along North Cliff Avenue before fleeing the scene. Smith was on the run for nearly two weeks when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Minneapolis, Minnesota.