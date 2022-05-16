SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man – with a long history of drug crimes – could spend the rest of his life in federal prison following two overdose deaths.

On Friday a federal jury found 53-year old Jeffery Moore guilty of giving two people deadly doses of fentanyl. The victims died in 2018 and 2019.

For each death, Moore faces a minimum of 20 years behind bars. The maximum sentence is life in prison.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in August.

This isn’t the first time Moore has been in the news. In 2003, a judge sentenced him to 10 years in the state penitentiary for selling cocaine.