SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 91-year-old Sioux Falls man recently returned from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the National Senior Games.

Don Phillips brought home 13 total medals, nine of which are gold, after participating in eight field events and five track events. Phillips has been competing in these senior games since 1986.

“It’s really a fun time. I’ve been to these before and probably have some guys that I compete with I’ve met before, we’ve competed before, so that’s a bit of a reunion,” Phillips said.

“We look forward to, as long as he wants to keep going to the games and stuff, we’ll go along with him. It’s fun and exciting seeing him compete and meeting the other people,” Phillips’ daughter Diane Ginsbach said.

