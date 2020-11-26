Sioux Falls man facing multiple charges after setting fire outside ex-girlfriends home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of setting a fire outside his ex-girlfriend’s townhouse.

Police say the woman woke up early this morning to a fire outside her townhome. The woman reportedly told officers her ex-boyfriend was standing outside as well.

“He had been over earlier in the day, things were fine. He left and then came back, he was upset about something, ended up breaking her laptop. And at some point her ended up threatening to burn down her house,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officers arrested Erick Vasquez on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and reckless burning.

Police say there were no serious injuries, but there was damage to the townhouse.