Sioux Falls man facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing a long list of charges after leading deputies in Lincoln and Minnehaha County on a pursuit.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was wanted after he led authorities on a pursuit Tuesday night and rammed a Minnehaha County Deputy.

Law enforcement attempted to contact the suspect Wednesday night in Lincoln County near the Harrisburg exit, but the man fled in a vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

After police were able to successfully spike the vehicle, the pursuit continued northbound on I-29 for several miles. The suspect eventually drove off the road on the I-229 southbound off ramp, attempted to drive through a fence and got stuck.

50-year-old Russel Boyle of Sioux Falls was arrested and booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, intentional damage to property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and no seatbelt.