Sioux Falls man facing four charges of child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing charges of child pornography Friday.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police were alerted by someone who found suspicious images on a cell phone and reached out to police. Police confirmed the images were child pornography and at least one local victim has been identified.

Travis Dean Walter, 40, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and has been charged with four counts of child pornography possession.

Police said the investigation is on-going and anticipate more charges in the future.

“We’re still early in the investigation,” said Clemens, who added he didn’t have ages of the victims at this time.