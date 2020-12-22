Sioux Falls man facing charges after wandering into east side home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars on charges of burglary.

Officers say Sunday evening, a man walked into a home on the east side of the city and wandered into a few rooms.

Police say the people in the home didn’t know the man and asked him to leave. The man left once someone called police and entered a nearby apartment.

“No forced entry, nothing was taken, he just seemed to think that somebody was after him and he was looking for, I guess help or hiding out somewhere,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested Matthew Camarena on charges of burglary, unlawful occupancy, and false impersonation.

Officers say they don’t any reason to believe someone was after him.