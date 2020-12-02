Sioux Falls man facing charges after crashing stolen car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 51-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening, accused of crashing a stolen car into a train.

Police say the incident started around 1:30 Tuesday morning, when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle on the east side of the city.

Investigators say the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped away.

Authorities say the car tried to make a turn while traveling at a high rate of speed.

“They weren’t able to and the car went through the intersection, went through the red light and then into the green grass area, was heading southwest and then ended up running into a train. There was a parked train there, or a train car rather,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say Kirk Whalen tried to run away, but officers were able to arrest him on a long list of charges. Authorities say the suspect was not hurt.