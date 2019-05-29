Sioux Falls man facing charges after allegedly peeping inside a woman's house

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges of peeping inside a woman's house in the north central part of the city.

The woman told police Ronald Cole lived in the apartment above her, near Veterans Memorial Park.

She says when Cole would go outside to smoke, he would allegedly peep through her windows. Tuesday afternoon, she confronted him.

That's when police say he charged at her.

The woman says she thought Cole was going to attack her.