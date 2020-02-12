Sioux Falls man facing aggravated assault charges after pointing a rifle at a woman

A 53-year-old man is behind bars this evening, after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a woman at an apartment building.

Police say the incident happened along the 5000 block of South Nevada Avenue in the southwest part of the city.

Authorities say a woman spotted Bradley Buckmaster pointing a rifle from a deck on the third floor.

She told police she thought he pointed the gun at her. That’s when she called police.

Officers spoke with Buckmaster, who reportedly told them he just got a new scope and the gun was unloaded.

However police say the gun was loaded.

“In this case the woman said that when the gun was pointed at her she was in fear for her life and so that’s what we’re looking at. So it doesn’t really have to do with the intent of the person, it has to do with how the victim receives that, I don’t know if we want to call it a threat, but in this case she thought that there was a good chance that she was in fear for her life,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Buckmaster is currently in the Minnehaha County jail on charges of aggravated assault.