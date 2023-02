SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond is set at $100,000 cash only for a Sioux Falls man accused of having child pornography and an illegal doll.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Jeffrey Dicus allegedly bought or possessed a child-like sex doll on Wednesday.

That’s the same day he was booked into the Minnehaha County jail. Dicus also faces 7 counts of child pornography.

Court documents say those crimes date back to August of 2022. Dicus made his first court appearance this afternoon.