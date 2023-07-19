SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who is accused of domestic assault imminent bodily harm in April is now accused of recklessly starting his home on fire on July 18.

David John Kiesner, who is former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether’s son-in-law, is charged with simple domestic assault imminent bodily harm for the alleged April incident and reckless burning or exploding for the alleged Tuesday incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The simple domestic assault charge stems from an April 17 incident at a home in Sioux Falls, when police responded. They had additional contact with the victim and Kiesner on two later dates, according to court documents.

Police responded to a victim’s call on April 17 where the victim stated Kiesner was being aggressive. Court documents allege Kiesner had banged a crowbar on a floor and punched a hole in wall while the victim was inside the house. At one point, the victim left the house. Court documents allege that Kiesner called the victim to say “Why are the police here? I’m going to shoot you, I’m breaking everything,” before hanging up.

Police were unable to reach Kiesner when they responded to the victim’s call on April 17, according to court documents. Police left the house on April 17 for safety reasons after they were unable to contact Kiesner.

David John Kiesner

Police contacted the victim by phone on April 20, according to court documents. The victim told police that on April 17 Kiesner called the victim after they called police and said, “Do not come back or I will kill myself and you.” The victim said Kiesner was not expecting the victim to come to the home, which led to a “depression psychosis.”

Police contacted Kiesner on April 26. Kiesner told police that he “felt cornered” by the victim on April 17. Police advised Kiesner there was a be on the lookout for his arrest.

Court documents allege Kiesner recklessly started a fire in his home on July 18.

Fire officials said on July 18 that when firefighters entered the home, they found a fire in the living room on the main floor. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Wednesday a gas canister was found in the fire. Kiesner was hurt in the fire, Clemens said.

According to the Minnehaha County Jail website, Kiesner was being held on no bond as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.