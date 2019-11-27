Closings & Delays
Sioux Falls man excited to be balloon handler in Thanksgiving Day Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls native Adam Peters is hoping the weather in New York City calms down for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Peters is volunteering for a sixth year as a balloon handler in the parade. He says it’s hard to get into the event as a volunteer but a family connection vouched for him years back and once you’re in, you’re in. Peters says the balloons are randomly assigned and each one is taken care of by dozens of handlers.

“About 70-80 people on a balloon and you’re one of the people that hold the line and walk the parade,” Peters said.

A lot of the balloons in the parade are made here in KELOLAND by Raven. Peters remembers testing balloons out in Vermillion when he was a kid.

