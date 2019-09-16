Sioux Falls man dies on Lake Oahe Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was found dead on Lake Oahe near Pierre on Saturday.

The Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad and Dive Team says they responded to an unoccupied boat under power on lower Lake Oahe. Rescuers stopped the circling fishing boat and returned it to shore.

A grid search in the area showed a place of interest at 20 feet of water. A Pierre Dive Team deployed a diver who recovered the body of an adult man, with a Sioux Falls address.

The incident is under investigation by the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office.