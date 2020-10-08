Sioux Falls man dies after shooting, investigation continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is dead after suffering gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed the 36-year-old was taken to a hospital for his injuries Thursday morning, but he later died.

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

When officers responded to the area of 57th and Marion, they found a car involved in a crash.

“Inside of it was a man that had been shot more than once,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police also received reports of gunshots in the area, including near 56th and Baneberry around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the incidents are connected.

Related Content Shooting investigation, crash blocking traffic at Marion Road near 57th Street

“There were some shell casings that were found and obviously it tells us there was something that happened. We’re just not exactly sure what,” Clemens said.

Shannon Reker lives in the area.

She didn’t hear any gunfire, but she did answer questions for police.

“Kinda freaky, knowing that it was so close to where I am,” Sioux Falls Resident Shannon Reker said.

It’s unclear where the man was when the shots were fired.

“There’s a lot of work we have to do to try to figure out what happened and I know that there’s a lot of questions and we will work on answering those, but at this point we just don’t have any idea if he was in the car, outside the car, or what took place leading up to this,” Clemens said.

If you have any information about the case you should call CrimeStoppers.

Watch the full video from Thursday’s police briefing below: