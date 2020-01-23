Sioux Falls man crashes truck after overdosing; Narcan used to save him

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple drug charges after overdosing while driving his pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Alex Story, 29, crashed into a parked car while driving his pickup truck in the 700 block of East 19th Street at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. When police responded, Story was unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel.

The truck was still in gear and running. The doors were locked but police saw Story still had a syringe in his hand. Police broke the window, grabbed Story, who was unresponsive, and used Narcan to revive him.

Story went to the hospital before being booked into jail.

The syringe had some meth in it and a prescription pill was in his pocket along with a bag of an unknown powder, police said.

Story is facing charges of DWI, drug possession, paraphernalia, ingestion and no insurance.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident was a great example of why police carry Narcan.

“It gets used a pretty regular basis,” said Clemens, who didn’t have any exact numbers. “It can really bring somebody back and end up saving their life.”