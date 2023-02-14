SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A 49-year-old Sioux Falls man was sentenced for knowingly transporting child pornography over the internet.

Authorities say Terry Zoppe had child pornography on three cell phones and two e-mail accounts. The incidents took place between 2017 and 2021. Zoppe was indicted in December 2021, plead guilty in November 2022 and was sentenced yesterday.

The case was investigated by seven agencies and turned over to Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Zoppe was remanded in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.