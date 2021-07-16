Sioux Falls man competing in national chess tournament

ST. LOUIS, MO (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is one of 10 chess players to qualify for one of the country’s top chess tournaments.

Alex Yermolinksy is competing in the U.S. Senior Championship chess tournament being held in St. Louis July 16-26. While contestants are competing for a $50,000 prize, Yermolinsky says there is much more to it than money.

“I think more important, at least from my point of view, is to connect with old friends,” he said. “We’ve been through wars. We’ve seen ups and we’ve seen downs, and no, it’s just good to see each other again now as we’re older, but we still love the game. That’s why we’re here.”

Yermolinksy was born in St. Petersburg, Russia and has lived in Sioux Falls for the past 14 years.

He has won many open tournaments, has two U.S. Championship Titles and competed with the U.S. Olympic Chess Team in the 90s.