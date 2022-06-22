SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When you go to the gym you want your hard work to pay off. That’s the case for a Sioux Falls man who is now taking his workout to the next level.

Brett Stanhope is the head trainer at CrossFit Sioux Falls.

When he’s not teaching classes, he’s preparing for the 2022 CrossFit Games, where he will be competing with athletes from around the world.

“I thought ‘I don’t have a chance but going to give it my all,’ and it worked it out, so here we go,” head trainer, qualifier for 2022 CrossFit Games, Brett Stanhope said.

It’s taken a lot of effort to make it to this point. He’s been involved with CrossFit for 8 years and has been a coach for seven.

“Slowly but surely the stars started to align and I got fitter and fitter and now here I am,” Stanhope said.

After competing in the CrossFit Open, he eventually made it to the quarterfinals, and then semifinals.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d make it past quarterfinals and then when I did, I think I ranked 17th in the world and I thought ‘wow I might have a chance here,'” Stanhope said.

“He works hard every single day and even in the workouts that he’s doing for himself if he sees that we could get better at, he will stop and help us, so it’s super cool to see someone that not only focuses on himself but helps others, make it there,” CrossFit Sioux Falls coach, Tarra Gacke said.

During the semifinals, he qualified 9th in the world in the 35 to 39 age division.

Until the competition in August, he’s increasing his training at the gym.

“It’s still kind of surreal, I’m not sure how I’m supposed to act about it, I think everybody thought I would be more excited,” Stanhope said. “It’s really cool to see the support I’m getting from the gym members, my training partners, that means the world to me.”

The 2022 No Bull CrossFit Games are August 3rd through the 7th in Madison, Wisconsin.