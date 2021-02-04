Sioux Falls man clears snow for neighborhood when it snows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Those in Sioux Falls woke up to a blanket of snow covering the ground that left many cleaning up what Mother Nature left behind.

It’s a busy morning for 70-year-old Mel ‘Dutch’ Deboer, as he works to clear the snow that fell in Sioux Falls overnight.

“This is a bobcat tractor, they don’t make very many of these, what’s nice about this little tractor is it can do everything, it’s got the 3 point on the back, and the mower, I don’t even take that off, I just keep pushing snow,” clearing snow, Mel ‘Dutch’ Deboer said.

But he’s not just clearing the snow on his own property. Every time it snows he takes it upon himself to help out his neighbors.

“He comes by, he shovels my walk, he does everything,” neighbor, Kathy McMaster said.

“I do a few driveways for people that can’t do it, and it’s not for money, it’s just part of giving back really,” Deboer said.

Deboer says he’s lived in this east side neighborhood for about 40 years. And while neighbors may come and go, he’s just happy to help out.

“Good will, ain’t that what it’s all about, kind of living the dream and doing good, maybe somebody will help me out when I can’t do it,” Deboer said.

“I love him, I don’t know what we’d do with out him, I lost my husband two years ago and he’s been a blessing,” McMaster said.

Deboer says he also uses a skid loader, which is a little bit bigger, to help clear some of the heavier snow.