SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping a child he is related to.

Just after 1:30 Tuesday morning, police got a call that Eugene Martin had left a home with an 11-year-old girl. Police say they don’t know why the two left together, but they believe the girl agreed to go with him.

“Whether she was in danger or not was one of the things the officers were looking to check and they wanted to talk with her face to face just to make sure she was not in any danger. And so… he wouldn’t agree to meet with the officers anywhere,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officers were able to track down their location about two hours later. Police say the girl was safe and had not been harmed.

Martin was arrested on the one kidnapping charge.